BIKRAM RAI

Two students sit by a pond in Bhaktapur on Monday amidst a backdrop of graffiti against power cuts. Despite being a darling of the donors and after six decades of foreign aid, Nepal is still near the bottom of the heap in the least developed country category. Although foreign aid helped Nepal make progress in basic health and education, it hasn’t raised GDP growth. The government is suddenly being assertive about how much aid it wants and for what in its new Development Cooperation Policy 2014. Inside: Special coverage on foreign aid.