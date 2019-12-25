Photo: KHUKRI RUM

Christmas cake combines rich ingredients such as fruits, eggs, flour with ‘exotic spices’ like ginger, nutmeg, coriander seed, cinnamon, and cloves. And addition of liquor of choice helps the ingredients develop a richer taste and aroma, and allows for the cake to be moist and last for a long time.

Many 5 star hotels hosted a traditional cake mixing ceremony at the start of November. While sticking to variations on their ingredients, many, if not all opt for one common ingredient to give Christmas cake a distinct moistness and richness - Khukri Rum. This festive season, you can enjoy Khukri Rum soaked Christmas Cakes at Soaltee Crowne Plaza and Hotel Annapurna in Kathmandu.