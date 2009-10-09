LAND OF MY FATHERS

It was exciting (if you can use such an adjective) reading Rabi Thapa's 'The land of my fathers' (#470). It was poignant and nostalgic. The two contrasting and majestic 'darbars' of the Thapas should be an eye-opener for everyone in Nepal. But the flung-out decapitated 'boko' made a grotesque exhibition, even if it was a wonderful shot. Congrats, Rabi.

Kamalmani Dixit,

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VEGETARIANISM FOR VEGGIES

Thank you for publishing a story on vegetarianism ('Vegetarianism for vegetables', #470) that was matter-of-fact, unassuming, and even humorous! I very much enjoyed reading Indu Nepal's piece and hope to see more of her thoughtful wit in the future.

A.S.,

U.S.A.

* Indu Nepal needs a case pronto for vegetarianism. Ladies with bad hairdos and scientific arguments don't convince Indu but how come the writer ignores the moral argument: the suffering of fellow living beings? Never before have so many animals been killed as today, and never have so many been exploited. In Nepal, despite the absence of a large-scale meat industry like in the West, the situation is not much better. Has Indu not seen the buffaloes being transported to Kathmandu, tied by their tails, hung from their noses? Did she never witness the nonchalant killing of livestock by butchers using hammers and knives? Chickens hanging upside down on bicycles? Priests covered in blood? After all, seeing is believing.

For those believing only in science: eating vegetarian meals allows you to lessen your carbon footprint, and helps you lose a few pounds. Need we say more?

Pramada Shah and Lucia de Vries,

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BIZARRE BUT BANAL

Prashant Jha makes absolute sense ('Bizarre but banal', #470). It leaves one wondering: what difference has the abolition of the monarchy - heralded with such fanfare in 2007 - made? We were told it would bring about a New Nepal. Instead we've now regressed to the middle ages in every sense. We've seen worse evils in the republic of Nepal than in the allegedly feudal and Hindu kingdom of Nepal. It's time to seriously ask: who have we helped by abolishing the monarchy?

Satyajeet Nepali,

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ARROGANCE

Mr Parmanand Jha's likening himself to Aung San Suu Kyi shows his arrogance. Since day one, he's roiled up controversy and hasn't helped his people one bit. If he considers himself Aung San Suu Kyi, I am Mahatma Gandhi.

Prasanna K.C.,

Kathmandu