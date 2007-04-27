LAST CHANCE



Yash Ghai's 'One more chance' (Guest column, #345) hits the right note on the delayed, postponed, what-have-you elections to the constituent assembly. What he calls the leisurely style of the transition has been in part due to the initial promises of fast change. The only thing that was fast was the descent into 'democratic' mudslinging. No surprise that the issue of constitutional reform itself was not taken seriously. In their fear of electoral defeat, the parties, instead of supporting the work of the Election Commission, are willing to amend the interim constitution as often as it takes to prolong the life of the interim parliament.

Ghai is right-the party hacks have lost one good chance to show their commitment to a democratic, peaceful, progressive, and culturally diverse Nepal. After a year of politicking and date debates, we're back to square one. What will happen when the anger of the people boils over?

Surya B Prasai,

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As unfortunate as the current situation is, I believe that we are still, albeit shudderingly, on the right path towards long-term stability. The sporadic protests we are seeing now happens in all post-conflict countries, possibly due to the power vacuum caused by sudden political change. I don't think the country will ever go back to an outright civil war, but if the lawmakers get it wrong this time round we will be in a big, big political mess. After enduring so much hardship the Nepali people deserve better than destructive politics akin to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan. All the parties-including the Maoists-need to rise to the occasion this one time. Santosh Khanal,

Glasgow

. Yash Ghai presented a thoughtful analysis of what needs to happen, why, and by when. But as heartbreaking as it is to admit this, many of us who have lived and worked in Nepal for a couple of decades or more, have given up. If there were any way to see how this beautiful country and its resourceful and resilient (non-politician) citizens could reclaim the opportunities and innocence it once had, I'd jump to it. But what I'm starting to acknowledge is that it's becoming just another grubby little country and that the people who are its biggest strength will in a generation look like your standard issue aggressive, selfish citizens of miserable countries.

J Smith,

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ALL THE PEOPLE



Your front page editorial ('Bridge-building', #345) was timely and put across a message that we cannot hear often enough. Now, more than ever, we need to pay attention to development and delivering a peace dividend. My question is this: if we all agree as wholeheartedly with this as we claim to, why is no one doing anything about it? If you can answer that, the oracle at Delphi has stiff competition.

Arati Shrestha,

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As our politics got more convoluted, we became poorer and poorer, eventually driven to seek work in foreign lands. If only we realised that if our economy developed, growth would follow, leading to greater awareness of all kinds, including political. Let the politicians do their politicking, let the people prosper. You're right-after all these centuries of oppression, Nepalis cannot be fooled again into supporting the same old mess. Rishav,

email YOUNG COMRADES 'An armless army' (#345) was really interesting-and shocking. Young Communist League members used to hold important positions in the People's Liberation Army. Everyone was surprised when all of a sudden this new YCL thing emerged and started extorting, intimidating, and pressurising the government on a large scale. The truth, as the article says, is that the league is old wine in a new bottle. How much can we trust the Maoists? They're repaying a sincere effort to mainstream them with deceit. The government has to be very strict in controlling the illegal and vigilante activities of hardcore YCL activists. PB Rana,

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The reaction of the CPN-M to police raids on YCL offices in Kathmandu Valley is against the peace agreement, which sanctions state force against armed non-state actors who terrorise the public. Going by their yardstick, the entire country should be on the warpath to oppose Maoist excesses, including abduction, extortion and torture on civilians. Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and the party he unfortunately leads, are only proving their short-sightedness and lack of trust in the rule of law. Why are the other parties not mustering the courage to oppose intimidation? The return of the confiscated vehicle used by their leadership is also an utterly shameful episode for these self-appointed guardians of society. SK Shrestha,

Kathmandu CK LAL Most of the so-called intelligentsia in Nepal are biased, but the degree can vary. C K Lal's 'An unfinished uprising' (#345) also falls in the same category. Mr Lal seems preoccupied with the notion of neglect of the tarai only and repeats this. But the truth is the neglect of development in the pahad is even worse. Everybody agrees that our rulers failed to fully integrate the tarai into the mainstream. To some extent, people of the tarai region are also to blame for not being interested in integration. The spread of hatred by MJF activists against pahadis is unprecedented. Certain people in Kathmandu pass derogatory remarks against migrants not only from the tarai but against all migrants. All forms of discrimination against our people by anyone must be stopped immediately. Abhi,

New Delhi

CK Lal has tried to draw some historic bases for the madhesi crisis. But the example of deputation of government officials should not be taken as ruling over the local inhabitants. It can be viewed from the angle of building harmony. For example, most of the schools, government offices, and local businesses in the western hills are staffed by madhesis. Can it be concluded that madhesis have colonised the western pahad? Intellectuals like CK Lal should construct some indicative viewpoints in order to resolve current stereotypes and address all Nepalis with dignity. Puspa Raj Pant,

Aberdeen UK