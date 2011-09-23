BIKRAM RAI

Sunday's 6.9 magnitude quake left at least 11 dead and displaced more than 1000 families. Thousands lost their homes in eastern Nepal. Kathmandu's alluvial soil magnified the shaking. Three were killed and many houses were damaged, like this one in Bhaktapur. Next time, we won't be so lucky. Sunday's quake was a wake-up call, but will we learn from it?

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