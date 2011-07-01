BIKRAM RAI



Those who think there is no hope for Nepal should just look at Bihar. Until a decade ago, it was India's poorest, most corrupt, violence prone state. Today, twice-elected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is busy transforming his state, turning 'Bihar' from a pejorative word into one that evokes praise. To be sure, Bihar has a lot of catching up to do. But it is on the right track: for the past five years, the state has posted an 11 per cent growth rate even though its mineral-rich south had broken away. Bihar is an example of how elections can throw up enlightened and accountable rulers who can deliver. If Bihar can do it so can we.

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The Nitish Kumar government has indeed transformed Bihar in the last five years. But we have to de-construct this success story.