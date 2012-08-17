BIKRAM RAI

This festive season, Nepali Muslims pray for greater representation and equality. Nepal's Muslims are among the most marginalised groups in Nepal. Adult literacy among Muslims is only 30 per cent, compared to 57 per cent overall. Few Muslims in the Tarai own land, and most work as farm hands. The group is under-represented at the national level and lacks a strong political presence. "Our condition is worse than the Dalits," says Muhammad Zakir, general secretary of the National Muslim Struggle Alliance. This year, the Ramzan month of fasting will end on 19 or 20 August depending on the sighting of the new moon.

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Ramzan kareem, TRISHNA RANA

This festive season, Nepali Muslims pray for greater representation and equality