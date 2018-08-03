Turkish Airlines has launched a

, complete with familiar LEGO® mini figures in surprising new roles. In partnership with Warner Bros. and featuring the popular characters from The LEGO Movie franchise, the safety video was shown in all flights and also debuted online.

The custom-animated safety video for Turkish Airlines was created by the teams who assembled “The LEGO Movie”, “The LEGO Batman Movie”, “The LEGO NINJAGO® Movie” andthe highly anticipated sequel “The LEGO Movie 2”, in which heroes of the first film reunite in an all new action-packed adventure.

İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee said, “As a leading global airline with an emphasis on safety, we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. and The LEGO Movie franchise for this video. We are brands that are enjoyed around the world, bringing together generations and cultures everywhere.”

It is the first LEGO safety video ever made, demonstrating step-by-step safety procedures to passengers in a fun, unique style – complete with sensible airline-approved humor, celebrity cameos and an unforgettable song and dance number.

Whether frequent travellers or first-time fliers, the video aims to inform and entertain passengers, alongside an extensive selection of movies, TV shows, music and games available in different languages on the in-flight entertainment system.

Leading up to the worldwide release of “The LEGO Movie 2”, Turkish Airlines in a press release mentioned that it will roll-out a global TV campaign, film themed wrapped airplanes, in-flight and in-airport activations and even a second safety video.

Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to be working with Turkish Airlines again and widening their world through our colorful LEGO Movie universe. The partnership showcases the better of two different brands converging in a clever and imaginative way, connecting to consumers and entertaining them.”

The LEGO Movie franchise-inspired safety video was brought to life by a 16-strong production team consisting of 2 concept artists, 3 layout artists, 7 animators and 4 lighting technicians. Lasting more than 950 days from beginning to end, the specialists used 2,938,840 LEGO bricks to animate the LEGO action. A total of 9,658,631 CPU hours were used to generate 973 versions of animation. 30 different versions of the new safety video were created, both in English and Turkish, to cover the safety particulars of the 15 different airplane models in the Turkish Airlines fleet.

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