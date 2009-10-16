KIRAN PANDAY

If Nepal Standard Time is pushed forward one hour and 15 minutes, we can reduce our electricity shortfall this winter by upto 4 per cent, and loadshedding by upto 40 minutes a day. If enacted, daylight saving time will delay sunset and sunrise by 1 hour and 15 minutes, reducing light use during evening peak hours. However, it may disturb early risers, who will have to wake an hour earlier to keep up with their schedules, and confuse astrologers. Besides, it may prove difficult to implement, as Pakistan's recent experience with a similar plan shows.

READ ALSO:

Tampering with time - FROM ISSUE #472 (16 OCT 2009 - 22 OCT 2009)