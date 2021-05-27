Photo: AMIT MACHAMASI

One month after it was first imposed on 29 April, the Chief District Officers in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have extended the ongoing lockdown in the Valley until 3 June with further restrictions. Mom-and-pop shops and department stores will not be allowed to operate, and there are stricter criteria about who can be on the roads. Even morning walks are not allowed. All construction work is now prohibited as well as transport of raw materials. Daily essentials such as water, fruits, meat, milk and LPG stores are open only until 9AM.