BIKRAM RAI

Nepali politics is getting to look like this traditional annual Maghe Sakranti bull fight in Nuwakot on 15 January (left).

Cynics say a country gets the leaders it deserves, and politics is a spectator sport. In addition to crushing shortages of fuel, power and food Nepalis also have to come to terms with an establishment made up of convicted murderers, kidnappers, war criminals, passport fakers, and ministers who sanction only "pre-paid" transfers and appointments. The hopelessness is turning to apathy, and even the prime minister has had enough and has taken a few days off inÂ Dhulikhel.

The Supreme Court ruling against any more extensions of the Constituent Assembly after 31 May should have imparted a sense of urgency to politicians and lawmakers, but, alas, no. Public opinion polls show growing disillusionment with the rulers, most people don't care about whether Nepal is federal or secular, whether we have a directly elected president or not. They want jobs, security, health and education. Politicians who can take the bull by the horns to prove they can deliver have a chance in the next elections.