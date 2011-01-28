ASABAKRA Jan 29, 2011 These three gentlemen interested to play the role of famous statue of three monkeys for the peace and prosperity of nation.But hooligans snapped. shame for the republican leaders.They agree for musical chair race.

DG Jan 30, 2011 How much is that doggie in the window, the one with the waggily tail? - Patty Paige sang this song and was a hit in earlier days. Now your picture reminds me of that song and I keep humming it now. [ NB: Comrade Madhav Kumar Nepal recently asked Comrade Jhala Nath Khal not to toe the line of the UCPN(Maoist) by waging his tail like a puppy.]

DOTIYALS Jan 30, 2011 Hi Jhalu you don't explain your colleagues the taste of snapping unfortunately you be come prime minister some one will snapped again because your presence of mind very poor and many people don't like your talent.Infact you should apologized for your inability, why Mr Regmi ? Now take care!

Chetna Kunwar Jan 30, 2011 Great Monkey Leaders of Modern Nepal: No See, No Hear, NoTalk but keep on taking bribes, have parties and make all the Nepali fools all the time. With all the best and enjoy it!

Kopila Giri Jan 31, 2011 If I get a chance to meet any of these leaders ,I want to ask a single question to them.Are you worried about our country and our people?I am sure they will laugh on my question and will answer with a smily look."I am in politcs for the people."Time has already proved that they are liars ,not a single time but many times.Oh Lord ,give us some leaders who has vision to our beloved people and country.I hate present immature and naked political leadership.

Harbolwa Jan 31, 2011 Jhalu Jheli Prachande Parpanchi thulo chor hudaina sahmati bato chhor.Gadhaharu- Emergency chahiyo

kegarne Feb 1, 2011 Consensus gets a whole new meaning under your title "love triangle." Consensual what? Or should we call it a rape? In any case, they all look like napugsuck to me.

SOCIAL WORKERS Feb 3, 2011 Dahal failed at many issue due to poor vision he cannot deserve the position of National leader similarly khanal not matching. Prachandapath and Naulo Janbad both fooling tools.But Why Gandhian Leader Ramchandra face down? Perhap he is deeply thinking he has to sacrifice his Prince life style like his Guru.From where he will borrow such talent?