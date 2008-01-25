MADHES

Prashant Jha is again trying to justify what the tarai outfits are trying to do ('Just do it,' Tarai Eye, #383). It is now crystal clear that the madhes uprising was staged by vested interests, resulting in thousands of Biharis getting Nepali citizenship, not madhesis. The tarai politicians know that the government is weak to any attack, especially from ethnic communities, so they are trying to extract as many concessions as possible. Although there was injustice, at no point was it to such an extent that they were forced to seek a separate state. Knowing the geography and ethnic mix of Nepal, it was absurd for Girija to think that Nepal would be a Federal Democratic Republic. How can you justify a madhes state within Nepal, spreading from the east to the west of the country? How can you provide separate states to Limbus, Rais, Sherpas, Tamangs, Magars, Gurungs, Tharus, Dhimals, etc where they have no majority? Do these states mean a handful of districts not bordering on each other? The whole concept of a federal structure is unjustifiable, not viable and should not have been promoted. Now you can see people like Prashant Jha trying to justify things that are not right for the country.

Abhi Karki,

Pune

Re 'Madhes checklist' (Editorial, #383), the problem is that Kathmandu has been making decisions without considering the views, needs and demands of others. Why was the situation allowed to reach this boiling point? Because decisions in Kathmandu are taken by people who were supposed to look after their own constituencies but never even tried. Talking about Hridayesh, Thakur and Yadav from the madhes, they were just mouthpieces for Kathmandu. They are very proud that they belong to Kathmandu. That is why they all live in Kathmandu. It is not only politicians. Look at civil society. So when you say: "Wake up, Kathmandu," I hope you are really targeting those from outside Kathmandu.

Kishor Kamal,

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FAMILY

Re: 'Family business' (State of the state, #383), I have three words to describe the nomination of Sujata as minister without portfolio: "epitome of nepotism."

Chanda Thapa,

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ANIMATION

It was great to read about Nepal's animation scene in 'Into another dimension' (#383). With India hogging the IT market and already developing animation for big companies in Hollywood, Nepal can't get left behind. We need more studios like Firefly and Incessant Rain to compete with our South Asian counterparts. And looking at the quality of Firefly's animation, we can't be too far behind India.

S Basnet,

Kathmandu

REVIEW

A fantastic review of Kagbeni by Kunda Dixit ('Coming of age with Kagbeni,' #382). Kagbeni definitely will be marked as a trend-setting Nepali film. Another aspect of this film would be that it will also promote tourism - attracting people with its marvellous cinematography. However, I've also found that most teenagers are attracted to the film only because of the rumoured love scene.

Samyam Wagl?,

Kathmandu.

. I have never read a movie review as bad as 'Double billing' (Critical cinema, #382). Throwing in loads of adjectives doesn't make a film review. Although let me say it is always good to read young writers in NT.

Sarahana Rai,

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THE ASS

I look forward to reading the Ass every Friday. Do you guys sit down and write it together? Who is the Ass? Curious minds want to know.

Prerana Sthapit,

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