MADHES

It's a historic achievement that the SPA and the UDMF finally struck a deal, and all Nepalis should rejoice ('Madhes Street', #389). The people must prepare for the polls with energy and enthusiasm, as they address the issues of all groups in the country.

Dhananjay Shah,

TU, Kirtipur

Some people are arguing that the UDMF does not represent the majority of Madhesis, but the mass demonstrations in the Tarai last week show that this view is mistaken. The government and Kathmandu-centric media do not represent the situation in the Madhes fairly. They claim that the Tharu are opposing the demand of 'one Madhes one region' is also not accurate. The Madhes does not want to be a separate nation, it wants to be a federal state. That is the only way to make a country without discrimination and injustice.

Amit Ranjan,

Janakpur

I think we (including Prashant Jha) need to accept that whereas Mahant Thakur is a responsible and principled leader, Sarbendra Nath Sukla (Janashakti Party) held senior portfolios in the Panchayat cabinet and was a central committee member of the RPP (Thapa group). Now he is proclaiming that the Nepali political establishment, which he was happy to serve before, is responsible for the oppression of Madhesis. Who is he to advocate Madhesi rights? It is very important that people like him are not allowed to manipulate excluded and impoverished people in the Tarai for their personal benefit. They are all to some extent responsible for the continuation of an unjust society.

'Bhusal',

email

Your survey showed a slight increase in public opinion in favour of monarchy ('Pre-poll poll', #386). In my view, there was no serious decline in the image of monarchy even after Jan Andolan 2, which definitely was for peace and end of hostilities, but not against the historic institution of monarchy. The rest of the world does not want to see Nepal fall into the political abyss which will result from demolishing a culturally unique country for an uncertain alternative.

Pradeepta Sharma,

Mumbai

Nepal lost its geostrategic importance in 1980s after Sino-US rapprochement. ('The king castles', Editorial, #389). And whatever remained was lost after Sino-Indian reconciliation. Consequently, Nepal now is under India's sphere of influence. But does it matter? Nepal's political parties are patriotic and focussed on solving Nepal's problems, though they differ on how to do it. They are just as capable as others and we need to help them come out of the confusion. Please stop harping on about dark nights.

Kishor Kamal,

email

The SPA government under PM Koirala has done things which will have consequences more harmful for Nepal than either the Panchayat or Rana regimes. He has sowed the seeds for the disintegration and communalisation of Nepal. This government has taken long-term decisions which were not within its mandate.

Abhi Karki,

Pune

HOMESICK

This is regarding Kalpana Shrestha's letter ('From the Nepali Press', #389). Being an immigrant is not like being a citizen in one's own country. Nowhere in the world is there true peace, and people just have to learn to live in the environment which exists. Nepali people who are lucky enough to have good jobs in Nepal are better off than Nepalis anywhere else in the world, so my advice is just be happy in the motherland.

Khagendra Timilsina,

USA