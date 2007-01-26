Madhesi identity

Many thanks to Prashant Jha. 'Nepali Too' (Guest Column, #332 ) is one of the best things I've read in recent weeks. His tone, his empathy, and his self-awareness are admirable. Apart from other things, he reminds us not to be too quick to represent those whose realities we have barely imagined, let alone experienced.

Subha Ghale,

Kathmandu



In response to Prashant Jha ('Nepali too', #332), I would like to add a few things. The social, cultural, religious identity, what shapes Nepali nationalism, is pahadi-defined. Pahadi nationalism uses fear to keep the madhesi community from access to power, claiming it is untrustworthy and pro-Indian. The fear that nationalism will die if madhesis have equal access to power is true-if you fall into the popular trap of believing pahadi nationalism is the only kind there is. As a pahadi, I see the current madhesi movement not as an overturning of pahadi nationalism or privilege, but a way to bring together pahadi nationalism with the sensitivity and riches of the madhes. I blame our education system for nurturing and sustaining the poisonous, untrusting environment between the two communities, which pahadis use to dominate politics. We are simply not taught enough about the importance and resourcefulness of the madhesi community. Real social inclusion starts from education. It's not too late for the state to alter the curriculum to allow the next generation to understand how important the madhes is in Nepal's geo-political development, and for us to respect to each other, recognise to each other's values, and be equal citizens. Jagannath Lamichhane,

email



. My thanks and appreciation for Prashant Jha's 'Nepali too'. While his piece was timely in light of the current madhesi-pahadi clashes in the tarai, it should strike a chord with anyone who has ever had to justify calling themselves a Nepali, with anyone who has been told that they are too light, or too dark, or too slant-eyed, or have ancestors from the wrong place, or speak with too much of an accent to be a 'real' Nepali. Bravo. Diku Sherpa,

email

.There's no doubt that the genuine demands of madhesis should be addressed by the new loktantrik government. Now that the citizenship issue seems to be heading towards a resolution, the most important thing would be the redistribution of land among poor madhesis.

But when the demands skyrocket and look like a call for breaking up the nation, the word 'enough' must appear. And, when madhesi leaders talk about madhesis, do they mean 'dhoti-clad, paan-eating, Bihari-looking' people only ('Nepali too', #332) or do they also include 'topi-wearing, flat-nosed, Bahadur-type' people who've been living in the tarai for many years? A continuous recitation of

'pahadibad' by well-off madhesis doesn't help when many pahadis in the tarai are flocking to Kathmandu because of the same treatment from madhesis that the latter are complaining of. And Prasant Jha shouldn't be flaunting his inability to speak Nepali properly. When he can speak three languages fluently, one wonder why he can't learn Nepali.

Biplab Nepali,

email

It is true there haven't been equal opportunities for all Nepalis in the past. But it is not true that madhesis are the most discriminated against. Look at those in Kalikot or Humla-they don't even get enough food. And what about dalits in both pahadi and madhesi communities? We never had a proper democratic system in the past. Now, we shouldn't block our way into new territory by raising communal issues. There will be plenty of time to sit together and solve our age-old problems in the new Nepal. M Kaphle,

email