Soni Mar 25, 2011 "With public consultations an impossibility under the current timeline for constitution writing, by now it is probably not a good idea for the politicians to rush through a makeshift constitution, even if they were able to." I absolutely support this position. What has happened has happened. If you rush into the constitution making process, it would lead to additional complications. That alone does not mean that there would be no constitution on or by 28 May. This being Nepal, they may be planning to rush through to keep the record of having last minute solutions appear out of thin air. However, the sensible thing for the government to do is to make a clear statement of facts, and clear all doubts. They must admit that given compulsions that they are too embarrassed to talk about, they could not complete the entire process and, therefore, they have a cunning plan which would help them sort out the situation. The cunning plan would involve the following with the first point most preferred: A) Conduct fresh elections for the CA, or B) Do what this editorial suggests and provide a pre-set timeline that must be followed. If any of the deadlines are missed the PM or (someone) would immediately resign or undergo some other sort of penalty. Raising the stakes in this manner will ensure everybody that the government is serious about what they are saying.

Soni Mar 26, 2011 You might believe that what I am going to say is pretty irrelevant in the present context. However, I think this is about the right time to, again, highlight an issue that has been kept in backburner for far too long. A fascinating element about the change in Nepal is that most people don't really understand what change is likely to happen in this country. Nobody has answered the question, what after the constitution? Variously upset and jubilant about the disruptive changes in the form of abolishment constitutional monarchy and establishment of secularism, as well as the threats and opportunities likely to emerge from Federalism, Nepal's elites have failed to inform the ordinary citizens that these are not really the changes, but structural adjustment required for the real changes. While the latter two will have an impact over the long-term, which is a month after you are dead, an ordinary citizen who does not care about such things will not feel much of a difference in his/her everyday life. The real change is in the policy that the new revolutionary political elite seek to bring. Most of Nepal's elite's are simply socialist converts masquerading as anti-communists. They simply do not have it in them to argue in opposition to the Maoist stance because they know that if they do, they would end up using the same vocabulary that the communists use and naturally end with their conclusions. However, what is being ignored to the peril of future generations of Nepali's is that a conversion to socialism is akin to throwing off Hinduism as the state religion (a laudable move) and replacing it with the Shariah or the Torah/Talmud. Sure you can do that, but surely the intellectuals of Nepal can help use understand that real implications of such a change as well as it key characteristics in clear and unequivocal terms. Notice this gem from the preeminent SLC topper in the country. "A fresh agreement between capitalists and proletarian republicans would be the best alternative at the right moment," said the Maoist ideologue. "If that does not happen, one side will dominate the other one and try to impose its will." Who are the capitalists (the FNCCI?) and who are the proletarian republicans? Are the latter an offshoot of the Maoist ideology or is it a new terminology designed to deflect attention further? How can they reach an agreement over the heads of people who don't understand either? Would doing that be "liberal democratic"? What is the "right moment" and what conditions and developments would create that moment?