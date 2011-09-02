DIWAKAR CHETTRI

The expansion of the new cabinet is taking longer than expected. No one expected this to be easy for Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai, given that this was a marriage of convenience between two ideologically polarised groupings.

But Bhattarai's bigger problem seems to be not so much accommodating the demands of the Madhesi alliance, but to satisfy factions within his own Maoist party. And then he has to also ensure caste, ethnicity and gender diversity within the cabinet.

"We have lot of senior leaders in the party who deserve to be in the cabinet," explained Bhattarai's adviser, Devendra Paudel, "We want to make sure they all feel involved in the process. Hence, the slight delay."

Analysts say that in their hurry to get into government, the Maoists may have given too much away to win over the Madhesis. For their part, Madhesi leaders deny this is about getting to power. MJF-Republican leader Rajkishor Yadav acknowledges the Maoists have been generous in power sharing, but adds: "This coalition is based on issues, not on power, whatever the cynics may say."

The Maoist decision to hand over the keys of their weapons containers to the special committee is a breakthrough in the peace process which will cement public perception that Bhattarai is a do-er. But he still has to take the opposition into confidence while moving ahead on the peace process and constitution drafting. Even a majority government needs consensus.

Anurag Acharya

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