

KIRAN PANDAY

When Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen asked his contemporary Edvard Grieg, a classical composer, to write incidental music for his poetic drama Peer Gyant the two probably never imagined that someday their works would be reinterpreted in a form that didn't even exist at the time.

One hundred years after Ibsen's death, the Norwegians have launched an international centennial to celebrate the life and works of the father of modern drama. As part of that program, different literature, art and music events have been organised by the Norwegian Embassy in Nepal.

Up next is a 17-member jazz ensemble from Norway and Nepal that will perform Grieg's classic piece reinterpreted by Helge Hulum for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway. Eight of the musicians are from Norway while the Rodi Band (Shuva Bahadur Sunam, Amul Karkidhali, Nabin Singh, Deependra, Raju Pariyar, and Sukrajung Ghale), and drummer Navin Chettri, guitarist Rajat Rai, and saxophonist Mariano make up the Nepali portion. The Norwegian musicians arrived here Tuesday and immediately started practicing with their Nepali counterparts.

Besides the musical thrill, 22-year-old Aalaug hoped that the attempt would "show how people from different cultures could mix together and build an understanding of Nepal's potential." The Nepalese players were also looking forward to the experience keenly, as Navin Chettri observed, "This is the first time I am playing set jazz. Even though we speak different languages we communicate through music." Added Shuva Bahadur Sunam, who leads the Rodi Band, "It's going to an interesting experience for us to play something different with musicians from abroad."



Two shows have been planned by the Embassy. The first is by invitation only at the BICC on 23 May, the second will begin at 4.30PM on 24 May in Basantapur Darbar Square's Shiva Parbati Dabali.