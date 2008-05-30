MAOIST MATTERS

In last week’s guest column (‘Sore losers’, #401), Tapan Bose has stated the facts but does not pay heed to the consequences. The Maoists do have a convincing majority, but we still have to consider how democratic they really are. If Prachanda has his way he will effectively control two armies and two police forces (the Nepal Police and the YCL). That does not strike me as a secure situation for democracy in Nepal. It’s true we need new faces in politics, but I don’t want Nepal to slip into a dictatorship again. I was already beaten once campaigning for democracy and I don’t want to lose it now.

Santosh Dhungana,

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• At first the Maoists denied their involvement in the murder of Ram Hari Shrestha, but under public pressure they admitted it and made a public apology. This has become a very common procedure for them: commit a crime and say sorry afterwards. Mere apology is not enough to make up for these crimes, and there should be legal action against those who were involved in the killing. The Maoists should remember that if they are seen to be tyrants eventually the people will rise up against them as they rose up against king Gyanendra.

Praveen Kumar Yadav,

Birgunj



• I don’t understand why Prakash Mahatara thinks that communes are incompatible with a market economy (‘Experimenting with commune-ism’, #401). They are incompatible with private property, but they are not opposed to the possibility of selling produce on the market. The means of production are shared, but the product can be sold as it can anywhere, provided there is a surplus. I’m also just wondering: can the communes really be as good as they sound from his description?

Deepak Aryal,

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• In light of the ongoing fuel crisis in Nepal, my recommendation to the incoming Maoist government is to institutionalise Nepal bandas at least three days a week so they can save fuel. This way every political party, as well as families who want to bring everything to a standstill by calling strikes, will have one allotted day in the week. The Maoists can have Mondays, the NC and UML Tuesdays (alternate weeks) and Wednesdays can go to anyone with an axe to grind. This would make our strikes much more orderly. So you think the Fierce One will agree?

Roshan Paudel,

Minneapolis

CHANGING GUARD

Mallika Aryal’s statement that the election was an “overwhelming win for republicanism” (‘Changing of the guard’, #401) is one-sided and biased. The seven parties filled the campaign with anti-monarchy propaganda, using all channels including the media, and any voices to the contrary were, and are still, shouted down. Also, the resolution passed by the unelected interim parliament has no jurisdiction over such an important issue as the future of the monarchy.

Niranjan,

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• I have read that Madan Puraskar is concerned about the fate of a lot of important and valuable documents in the palace after the king leaves (see ‘Changing of the guard’, #401). I also think this matter is important and am surprised that the government has not said anything about it up till now. Both the government and the king should work hard to ensure that documents and artefacts of national importance are not lost, and the items should be put under the charge of the national archaeological department.

Pankaj Joshi,

Atlanta, USA

STATE AFFAIRS

Regarding Upendra Yadav’s comments about a single Madhes province (“Koirala must resign”, #401), no doubt the best solution would be to just divide up the whole country, giving everyone their own little pieces of land that they can govern. Whatever is left behind, the dogs can fight over until one of them wins. Equal representation is one thing to ask for, but a separate province is another. I am a Nepali, and even though I have been away from home for years, it does hurt to see my country being divided.

Pradipta Rana,

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• The ‘Banco del sur’ (‘Banco sel sur’, #381) is an excellent idea. It would be really great if Nepal’s finance minister, whether he/she turns out to be a Maoist, NC or UML, understands the importance of moving out of a dependency syndrome, relying on the World Bank/IMF, the rich donor nations and our big brothers India and China. This would be one really important way to help development in Nepal – for our own benefit rather than at the say of our bigger partners.

Alok Dixit,

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CK LAL

Bravo, CK Lal. Over the past eight years, you have done an amazing job of writing in-depth analysis on socio-political issues, roads and roadblocks ahead. Of course, with punditry comes a responsibility towards integrity and professionalism. I wish you many more years of success.

Dino Shrestha,

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