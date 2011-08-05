DIWAKAR CHHETRI

What does the US debt bill debate in the US Congress have in common with Nepal's peace process in the Constituent Assembly? Both are prone to last minute midnight compromises that are so watered down that they are meaningless.

Our politicians may secretly rejoice that they are not the only ones displaying an utter disregard for the national interest. But that is little consolation because this is a country that has already run out of time.

With less than a month to go for the renewed CA term to expire again, a prime minister who was lame duck ever since 28 May is still clinging to office. He just bought himself another two weeks by thumbing his nose at his own party and going along with a pointless Maoist reshuffle.

To Nepalis who haven't already tuned off to all this, it is pretty obvious that the replacement of Maoist ministers in the cabinet was an attempt to address a potentially terminal rift within the party. The peace process, constitution-making and indeed the whole country was held hostage to sort out an internal mess.

The only conclusion we can reach is that the Maoist party is not ready to demobilise. Why else would Ram Bahadur Thapa be given a new post of head of 'Military Department In-charge'? The Maoists could want things to drag on indefinitely so they can take advantage of any future eruption of popular frustration for a complete power grab. Or, if that is not possible, remain incumbent (with a standing parallel army) when the repeated failure to finish the constitution leaves no other option but to declare new elections.

Things are no better in the other three parties. The NC is going through a sickening power struggle between a shameless three-time prime minister and an uncharismatic aparatchik whom few respect or trust. The UML is as good as split, and we have lost count of who belongs to which rump of the Madhesi alliance these days. Which is why Mr Khanal's plan for a rotational leadership and CA extension till 30 November is so fraught.

Still, if the Maoists hadn't wasted time we should by now have had an agreement on the quantity, norms and modality for regrouping ex-fighters so they could be rehabbed or integrated. The Special Committee was making progress until the Maoists suddenly lost interest, and the group hasn't met now for more than a month. One wonders if the delay tactics were deliberate.

On the constitution, even if the committees have made progress there needs to be the political will to address the fatally flawed compromise of a French Model state with ethnic Bantustans. But the political leadership hasn't even met collectively to discuss these issues since 28 May.

Even those sympathetic to the change agenda of the Maoists must smell a rat. There is extreme reluctance to give up the warriors and adopt a democratic constitution. At this rate, 31 August will be no different than 28 May, and the leadership of the political parties will not even have the moral standing to say sorry to the people.

Two months ago, the parties through the CA asked the people for a last chance. They have two weeks to decide what the excuse is this time for another extension.

Read also:

Wounds that won't heal, ANURAG ACHARYA

The fact that we have two Madhesis as the heads of the state doesn't mean we live in a multicultural republic.