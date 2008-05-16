Meet dream team

Pepsi has launched a campaign called "Pepsi-Meet the dream team". Those interested will SMS an answer to the question of the week, garnered from catching TV adverts. Every week one winner will get a cash prize of Rs 100,000. At the end of the fifth week, the grand prize winner, chosen through a lucky draw, will win an all expense paid trip to Barcelona to meet the 'Pepsi Dream Team' with stars such as Messi and Henry.

Youth meet

The Confederation of Nepalese Industries-Young Entrepreneurs Forum and Nepalese Young Entrepreneurs Forum jointly organised an interaction program, 'New economic thought for New Nepal' on 10 May. The program, attended by Maoist leader Baburam Bhattarai, focussed on the issue of economic policies as conceived by the Maoists and the perspective and role of young entrepreneurs in changing times.

Real flavour

After the successful completion of 11 weeks of "Guess the Real Flavour of the Week," Real will now announce the winner of the mega bumper prize through a grand lucky draw. The winner gets to go on a Star cruise for two on the ship liner Super Star Aquarius. The second and third prizes are a laptop and a digital camera.

Royal scheme

Royal Merchant Banking and Finance Limited has launched the "Royal Tin Ko Paanch Yojana". Under this scheme, if customers deposit Rs 3,000 or any multiple of Rs 3,000, they receive a bank amount equivalent to Rs 5,000 or a multiple of Rs 5,000. The annual yield on the deposit can be as high as 11.7 percent.

New Gladiator

Morang Auto Works has launched its new 125cc Gladiator SS in the market. The new bike has 28 newly developed features that add to its performance, styling, handling and comfort. The bike, priced at Rs 138,900 comes in two colours: yellow and red and offers a mileage of 76km per litre.

Flexi scheme

United Finance has introduced a new United flexi saving account that will allow customers to open an account for Rs 1000 at seven percent interest. This new scheme includes free accident insurance and a cheque book. The customer will also receive a 0.5 percent discount in new loans.

Thai sharing

Thai Airways International Public Company and Royal Brunei Airlines will begin code-share flights from 15 May. As part of the code-share agreement, Thai Airways will code-share on Royal Brunei Airlines' services on the routes Bangkok to Bandar Seri Begawan and back. Tickets are open for sale from 2 May.