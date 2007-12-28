MELAMCHI

After decades of planning and designing, there is contemplation once again about sending the project back to the drawing board ('Revisiting a multi-purpose Melamchi', #379). My first question is: How long will the residents of Kathmandu Valley have to wait for regular water supply to their homes? With the way the project is advancing, the answer may be: another century. All we want is water for domestic use, to boost the tourism industry and for better health of Valley residents.

Don't even get into redesigning the project because it will never happen. We have to learn our lessons from projects like the Arun III. The idea of irrigating the tarai with a Mealmchi-augmented Bagmati is too far-fetched. And we have lots of other sites for hydropower, don't mix it up with Melamchi. The project is in trouble as it is, expanding Melamchi will mean it will never happen.

Dinesh Malla,

email

HINDSIGHT

The editorial 'Ceremonial prime minister' (#378) is a scathing attack on Girija Koirala and the Maoist leaders about their delays in holding elections. But I disagree with your point that polls should be held even without the Maoists if necessary. First of all, they won't let polls happen without them and second, even if it does happen, what kind of constitution and government will that make? This won't solve the problem.

Samyam Wagl?,

email

What do they say about not counting your chickens before they hatch? Not too long ago, everyone was gushing about what a great leader Girija was in achieving peace with the Maoists. Everyone made such a big fuss and someone even wanted to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Now you say that 'he has been found wanting'. Have to give you full marks for such wonderful 20/20 hindsight.

Subodh Pal,

email



LOST 2007

Thanks a lot for your editorial 'The lost year' (#379). I am relieved to know that development is not a forgotten issue. In the past year, politics dominated the headlines and development was forgotten. Who was responsible for the year for 'non-development'? I won't be surprised if civil society and the political parties blame the king or royalists for that too.

K Kishor,

email

ECHO CHAMBER

After wasting much of his valuable time and some of ours, CK Lal has returned to his witty best ('Voices in the echo chamber', #379). It's nice to have Mr Lal back to what he is better at and instead of torturing us with his endless political homilies.

Swagat Raj Pyakurel,

Biratnagar

It was nice reading CK Lal after a long time ('Voices in the echo chamber' #379). In a few simple sentences he opens up the world for us. 'With such weighty matters to talk about, there is no time to actually do anything.' This concluding line hits the bull's eye. The delay on the part of our leaders to conduct elections has betrayed the people.



Shankar Tiwari,

Ratna Rajya Laxmi Campus

. 'Shock and subterfuge' (State of the state, #378) was an interesting observation by CK Lal. He summed up everything about Nepali politics and its players: bad culture, incompetent leaders, clueless followers, and no vision at all. Thanks CKji.



Pashupati Neupane,

Syangja

CK Lal writes well, but his assessment of the situation of the country in 'Shock and subterfuge' (#378) couldn't be more off the mark. Makes me wonder whether Mr Lal is doing this on purpose, or whether he is way out of his league in trying to make any sense of Nepali politics. Probably the latter.

A Tanny,

email

HOME COMING

Well said, Ashutosh Tiwari in your Strictly Business column ('Coming home', #379). There are many Nepalis who wish to return after many years overseas and this is always a major topic of discussion whenever there is a Nepali gathering. Most of our friends want to go back home but are concerned about the political situation and the lack of opportunities. If there is any organisation, network or advice for us, I am sure everyone will greatly appreciate it. Hope to hear more on this topic.

G Yurme,

email

I am a visitor to Nepal from New Delhi and have fallen in love with the place. Nepalis have been tremendously resilient in the recent past. I do hope, as Ashutosh Tiwari does, that your best and brightest now return to help rebuild this beautiful country. And yet, I could not help but find Tiwari's profile of recent homecomers (those that are 'bored' with life abroad, wealthy and braced to put up with quick fame acquired in 'easy going' Kathmandu) rather self-centred. No hard-working, service-oriented idealists? If these are the only types intending to return, then god help Nepal.

Anita Kumar,

Kathmandu