Mercantile express

Mercantile has introduced a four-hour Express Service for Acer notebook users. Now Mercantile can have Acer notebooks serviced within four hours at Mercantile's Service Center, Darbar Marg.

Help from Dragonair

Dragonair has raised HK$2 million from staff donations to support the China earthquake relief efforts. The airline also provided support to the Hong Kong government and various relief organisations by helping to send relief teams and supplies to the affected areas. It has provided more than 150 air tickets free of charge and flown 51 tonnes of relief supplies to the stricken areas. The airline's inflight charity programme, Change for Conservation, has also collected over HK$530,000 for the Hong Kong Red Cross.

New Sunrise

Sunrise Bank Limited has opened its fifth Kathmandu branch in Tinkune. The new branch will provide services including Sunrise Bal Bachat Kosh, Normal Savings Account, Ghar Karja, SME Loan and Educational Institute Loan. The Tinkune branch will provide banking services till 8PM.

Yamaha racer

Morang Auto Works has launched the Yamaha YZF–R1. The bike has a 1000cc, liquid cooled, in-line four cylinder engine and a slipper-type back torque-limiting clutch. With a wheel base of 1415mm and dry weight of 177 kg, the bike comes with an 18-litre fuel tank. It will be selling at Rs 1.55 million.

Peter England showroom

Peter England has opened a new showroom at Khichapokhari. The brand has a wide range of shirts, trousers, T-shirts, denims, jackets, suits, blazers and accessories.

Spirits united

United Spirits Nepal, formerly known as Mcdowells Nepal, has acquired 100 per cent equity in Whyte and Mackay for £595m. It is the sole authorised bottler and seller for United Spirits products in Nepal.

Branch shift

Himalayan Bank's Bhaktapur Branch located at Suryabinayak has been shifted to Sukuldhoka. The spacious outlay of the new branch is expected to ensure the delivery of full fledged modern banking services.

NEW PRODUCTS

Rio: Rio has introduced Rio Alfonso drink which captures the taste of Alfonso mangoes in a hygienic pack. The drink is available in all retail outlets across Nepal.