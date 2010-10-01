KIRAN PANDAY

Here we go again. Nepalis will be forgiven if they feel like a hamster on a wheel. This is history repeating itself as a mockery of democracy itself.

Ironies abound. The same political actors who bayed for blood and demanded the resignation of Madhav Kumar Nepal are calling for the NC's Ram Chandra Poudel to withdraw from the one horse race in parliament. They want him to withdraw "so as to facilitate a consensus". Does that ring a bell? It should.

Even after taking the notorious short memories of our politicos into account the UML's Jhala Nath Khanal and Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal should remember they repeated those exact words all of May and June. So, gentlemen, where is the consensus?

The problem, of course, is not between the NC and the Maoist, or the UML and the NC so much as between Khanal and Dahal themselves. Khanal is spooked out of his wits that Dahal may strike a separate deal with the NC. Khanal's chances are best if Poudel stands down, which is why he is clamouring for it. But if Poudel withdraws after a package deal with the NC, Dahal's prospects improve.

It has been said here before, and our reportages these past issues reveal, that Nepalis are now past caring. Despite the cynicism and negativity fostered by the quarrelsome politicians, however, it is important to care. It is important that we get a new government, it is vital that a budget be finally passed before the holidays, it is important to demobilise Maoist fighters and get the party to behave like a civilian entity, it is important to have a new democratic constitution. If we throw our hands up in the air and stop caring, we may very well end up as an authoritarian people's republic. The eccentric power transfer happening in Pyongyang this week shows where that can lead us.

We need to find a way out of this rut. Here, the Speaker's role is crucial and it is definitely more than that of a ceremonial bell-ringer. The majoritarian formula to form a new government may be perfectly within his terms of reference, but it is not working.

A national consensus government till the constitution is written is the only logical way to resolve this now.

READ ALSO:
Unreported reportages, CK LAL
Old leaders of New Nepal, INDU NEPAL