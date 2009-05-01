MIDDLE KINGDOM

As CK Lal points out in his column, the history of Nepali foreign policy consists of an obvious continuity ('From Republic to Middle Kingdom," # 448). Every party that ever led this state has attempted to balance India against China. Could it be that our politicians mistake Nepal for a great power?

The reality of international politics is this: powerful nations do what they want and smaller nations will not be able to obtain any profit from attempting to manipulate them. Let's look at a recent example: Mikhail Saakashvili's attempt to pit Russia against Europe and the US has only resulted in his becoming a joke and with no change in the status-quo. Russia and NATO are not at loggerheads with each other.

The only way Nepal can change the status-quo within its own region is for it to grow in relative power. Power is fungible and is a function of stability. Therefore, it would be best for the striving statesmen of Nepal to accept the status quo and work as junior partners with China and India, avoiding any confrontation, all the while focussing on the real task at hand: to build a stable Nepali state.

Nishant Acharya,

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COAS ISSUE

It is sad to see that Nepali Times doesn't see how the army chief was directly disobeying the elected government on issues such as new recruits (Editorial, 'Armed and dangerous', #448). The elected government provides the budget for the new personnel but by not obeying the orders Katawal has undermined people power. In addition, Nepal Army Chief Rookmangud Katawal, was appointed when Nepal was not a federal republic. He should have understood that it will be difficult to work with the Maoists. Therefore, the army chief should resign now. Nepalis also need to be united against foreign forces because they have no business interfering in personal matters of the state.

Pashupati Neupane,

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* Thank you for Pramod Mishra's excellent analysis of the bind that Pushpa Kamal Dahal finds himself in (Guest Column, 'Give PKD his due', #448). The media, your paper included, should cut him a bit of slack. Let's give credit where it's due.

Keshav Sharma,

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* From his lofty perch in the US, Pramod Mishra seems to be seeing Nepal through rose-tinted glasses. Come home, Mr Mishra, and see for yourself how your guru PKD is taking this country down the path to totalitarianism.

Soni Shrestha, email

* Three cheers for your editorial 'Armed and dangerous', #448). You have gone to the heart of the matter, which is that as long as the Maoists continue their practice of threats, intimidation and extortion and until they prove that they are no longer a force that is going to take over the state by violent means they don't deserve to be tampering with the national army.

Jagat Jung,

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* I want to salute you for your courageous columns for giving positive and well directed suggestions. The country is run by a new naked emperor, supported by his sycophant cronies. He is pretending to be fully-clothed but he is there in all his naked glory for all of us to see. If somebody says something the YCL will come after them and threaten them until they say that the emperor is clothed. These are desperate times but the media shouldn't keep quiet. We are tired of stories that are one-sided. We want to read positive stories that are constructive and bold.

Bishwesh Shrestha,

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