KUNDA DIXIT
Ah, so finally, there are signs that two principal architects of the peace process in Nepal, the Maoists and the NC are trying to strike a deal on peace and the new constitution. To all those who have been advocating this idea (including yours truly who first broached this  subject last year) this comes as a relief. Influential leaders in the two parties are talking in near unison about the need for Maoist-NC partnership.

The important part is that they are not just talking between themselves but also making it public. This in itself serves to convey an important message to a wary and frustrated people who have nearly lost faith in the leaders' willingness and ability to deliver on peace constitution-writing that all is not lost.

The cooperation between the Maoists and the NC need not be about government formation at all. Nothing can stop these two from forming a coalition government should they want it since, together, they command a majority in the legislature-parliament and they can have a comfortable cushion of Madhesi parties' support as well. The UML, which has never stayed out of government since 2004, irrespective of who were its coalition partners (except during Gyanendra Shah's absolute rule) can be expected to come on board. But it would only give credence to the suspicion that parties forge alliance only to form a government for personal interests by toppling an incumbent.

The Maoist-UML seven-point deal is the latest example.

Moreover, a rule by majority is neither an answer nor an objective. The existing government and the one preceding it are examples of how a majority government alone cannot deliver during post-conflict transition. There has to be consensus between the parties that have the capacity to move the agenda of peace and constitution forward.

With just over a month left for the extended term of the Constituent Assembly to expire, the Maoist party and the NC need to recreate an understanding, like the one in November 2005 which resulted in the famous 12-point agreement which, in turn, led to abolition of monarchy, formal end of Maoist insurgency and an elected Constituent Assembly to draft the constitution. That understanding, according to Maoist ideologue Baburam Bhattarai and NC CWC member Shekhar Koirala who had been very closely involved in negotiations that led to the 12-point agreement is an absolute must.

Skeptics, radicals and extreme leftists and rightists will oppose and may even work against a NC-Maoists consensus. Well, they never owned up to the changes that have occurred since 2005. The parties need to focus on the vast majority of people who are waiting for them to deliver. And what better time than now to do so as we are about to celebrate the momentous changes we ushered in exactly five years ago, on 24 April, 2006.

There are people who want peace and constitution by 28 May, but others oppose another extension of the assembly. After all, the parties have wasted 11 months of the extended period on power games. What guarantee is there that they won't waste another extended period in a similar fashion? Valid concerns, which the parties need to address.

But if the term of the assembly is not extended through consensus between the NC, the Maoists party and the Madhesi parties, especially the first two, we will face a 'might is right' scenario. No prizes for guessing who will get the backing of the majority of the people at home as well as neighbours and powerful members of the international community.
'Might is right' or consensus? We have a choice to make and much before 28 May arrives.

damakant@gmail.com

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