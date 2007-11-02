

MISSING MAN: The family of kidnapped journalist Birendra Sah protest his disappearance at a demonstration organised by the Federation of Nepalese Journalists at Maitighar Mandala on Monday.

(KIRAN PANDAY)



HOT GOSSIP: Prime Minister GP Koirala, Speaker Subhas Nembang and Foreign Minister Sahana Pradhan talk to the press at the UML tea party on Saturday with general secretary Madhab Kumar Nepal.



KAMPAI: New Japanese ambassador Tatsuo Mizuno and Pashupati-san, chairman of the RPP, raise a toast at a cocktail party organised by the Nepal-Japan Citizen Society on Tuesday.

(MIN BAJRACHARYA)



ART OF NOISE: British band The Alarm play to a packed crowd at Basantpur on Monday to raise funds for Bhaktapur Cancer Hospital. Last week they performed the highest ever rock concert at Kala Pattar.

(KIRAN PANDAY)