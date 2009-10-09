Gearing up

Sherpa Adventure Gear, a Seattle-based climbing and outdoor clothing company, opened a store in Kathmandu on 1 October. Adjacent to the Royal Palace Museum, the store will cater mainly to trekkers and climbers coming to Nepal.

Go green

Bluebird mall, Pepsi and The Himalayan Times launched their campaign against the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags, encouraging customers to opt for environmentally friendly cloth bags.

Mobile money

Laxmi Bank has introduced mobile payments in Nepal under the brand 'Mobile Money' so people can make financial transactions like fund transfers or bill payments through a mobile phone.

Working women

Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Sharad Singh Bhandari inaugurated a business centre set up by the Federation of Business and Professional Women on Nepal to provide training to women entrepreneurs.