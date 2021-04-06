Photo: MUSEUM OF NEPALI ART

The Museum of Nepali Art (MoNA) unveiled a new painting of Goddess Gayatri by artist Udaya Charan Shrestha in a program organised at the museum on 5 April. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Hari Prabha Khadgi, gallery owners, and five Miss Nepal winners.

The unveiling program is part of MoNA’s commitment to present a never-seen-before art piece by different Nepali artists every month, and to allow museum visitors to look at Nepali artwork that would otherwise have been unavailable for public viewing.

The painting will be available for visitors to view from 6 April, and will be on display at MoNA for a month.

During the program, MoNA also announced three winners-- Prabuddha Tuladhar, Ram Bahadur Thapa, and Sujit Maharjan-- of its ‘Anywhere in the World’ lucky draw collaboration with Qatar Airways: