Despite news of floods and storms, October 2026 saw a modest increase in tourist arrivals compared to last year with Americans numbering more than Indians. There were 132,814 recorded foreign arrivals, a 3.5% increase over October of the previous year. With the Manaslu circuit closed, most trekkers have diverted to the Annapurnas and Everest trails, causing some overcrowding. American and Canadian arrivals were up 30% from the previous October, and Indian tourist arrivals dropped similarly last month. In the last ten months, 1 million foreign tourists visited Nepal. Meanwhile six Indian trekkers trapped by blizzards in Dolpo were rescued and found not to have permits.