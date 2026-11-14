Mountaineering, as war waged by other means

While writing his new book, mountaineering historian Edward Morgan calculated the number of climbers who had been above 8,000m prior to the French Annapurna expedition of 1950.

It turns out 35 climbers had been higher than 8,000m, and the most famous of them were mountaineers like George Mallory. Of those 35, 20 were Sherpa or Tibetan porters on Mt Everest, Kangchejunga, or Nanga Parbat, none used bottled oxygen, and all carried heavy loads.

“I think the achievement of these 20 porters should be better known,” says Morgan, whose book 'Chasing Mallory’s Dream: The Race Between Britain and Germany to Climb the Himalayan Peaks' chronicles some of the extreme sacrifices made by climbers from Nepal and Tibet in Himalayan mountaineering during the interregnum between the two World Wars.

Nepali and Tibetan porters who took loads up to Camp VI at 8,170m on Mt Everest in 1924.

Britain and Germany had just emerged bruised and battered after WWI, and barely 21 years later, were preparing to kill each other all over again in WWII. But even then, their climbers were sometimes working together and learning from each other in the Himalaya.

Despite the bad blood between Germany and Britain there was a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect among young mountaineers of both countries — even if they were on opposite sides of the trenches in the war. It was only later as the Nazis rose to power that climbers started regarding each other as rivals, dividing even the German alpine community over support for the Nazis.

Even so, Morgan’s carefully researched book with valuable archival images also points to British and German climbers continuing to cooperate and exchange notes right up to 1938.

Newspapers in both countries extolled the successes of each other’s Himalayan expeditions and offered sympathy when disasters struck — like the 1934 and 1937 German Nanga Parbat expeditions, which together killed 26 climbers, nine of whom were from Nepal.

German climbers on Elburz during the war.

Morgan (pictured, left) writes about how right up to a year before Britain declared war on Germany, the British in India helped the Germans recover bodies buried on Nanga Parbat Camp IV the previous year by flying the team to Gilgit in a Royal Air Force plane.

TRENCH TO PEAK

At a dinner at the Himalayan Club in Calcutta in 1930, British surveyor Kenneth Mason raised a toast saying “there is room for all climbers for all nations” in the Himalaya. German expedition leader Paul Bauer replied that Mallory and Irvine who had perished on Mt Everest in 1924 “will always live in the memory of those who try to follow their footprint”.

And that seems to be where Morgan gets the title of the book about ‘chasing Mallory’s dream’. His cast of characters is long: Britons Frank Smythe, Geoffrey Bruce, Tom Longstaff, Noel Odell, Eric Shipton, Bill Tilman, Edward Norton, John Noel; and German climbers Willi Merl, Günter Oskar Dyhrenfurth and his wife Hettie, Eugen Allwein, Peter Aschenbrenner, Peter Aufschnaiter, Heinrich Harrer.