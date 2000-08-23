First Division

Tek Bahadur Chokhyal, NC

Chief Whip seemed born for the job.

Raghu Pant, UML

Got media gag bill scrapped.

Chitra Lekha Yadav, NC

Dy Speaker had charm and strength.



Second Division

Narayan Man Bijukchhe, NP/WP

A fellow-traveller of the juche ideology.

Pradip Nepal, UML

Write less, prepare more for House.

P.L Singh, NC

Get well soon.



Third Division

Sushiia Nepal, UML

Don't punch male colleagues.

Khum Bahadur Khadka, NC

Look before you leap.

Taranath Rana Bhat, NC

'Property makes women promiscuous'.