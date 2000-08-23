First Division
Tek Bahadur Chokhyal, NC
Chief Whip seemed born for the job.
Raghu Pant, UML
Got media gag bill scrapped.
Chitra Lekha Yadav, NC
Dy Speaker had charm and strength.
Second Division
Narayan Man Bijukchhe, NP/WP
A fellow-traveller of the juche ideology.
Pradip Nepal, UML
Write less, prepare more for House.
P.L Singh, NC
Get well soon.
Third Division
Sushiia Nepal, UML
Don't punch male colleagues.
Khum Bahadur Khadka, NC
Look before you leap.
Taranath Rana Bhat, NC
'Property makes women promiscuous'.
MP's Report Card
Domestic Brief | From Issue #6 (August 23-29, 2000)
First Division
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