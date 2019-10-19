Photos: Daily Mail

The son of British comedian, Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean) has been recruited in The British Gurkha brigade.

Ben Atkinson spent three months in Nepal to complete the enlistment process. The 26-year-old spent ten weeks in Nepal learning about Nepal’s culture, language and the recruitment process in order to join the Brigade of Gurkhas of the British Army.

The Gurkha officer offering tika to Bean jr is Nepali Gurkha officer Bijayant Sherchan.

“Ben learned Nepali Language very quickly, in a way that was surprising. Perhaps learning Arabic and Spanish beforehand helped him speak in Nepali dialect quickly,’ wrote the British Gurkha Association newsletter, adding he was popular with local women.

Along with language, he has also learned Nepali folk songs and dances like 'Uthyo, Basyo.'