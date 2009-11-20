Mule rules

Sane people always have read the Ass as the true image of Nepal for that week and beyond. Sometimes, the column makes you cry because it's so truthful and at other times, it's hilarious to an extreme and yet carries a deep undercurrent, which you figure out once your laughter stops.

Aawartan Discuss Nepal,

www.facebook.com/nepalitimes

Peaceful protests

The demonstrations were very peaceful so it's dishonest to say they weren't ('Ultra-violence', #475). Would people have preferred the routine tyre-burning and brick-batting kind of protests! The Maoists should teach NC and UML how to hold a peaceful protest.

Dev Joshi,

www.facebook.com/nepalitimes

NC heroes

CK Lal's got it wrong ('The daughter also rises', #472). He says Sujata's rise is a concern of Kathmanduites only and even blasts NC leaders who opposed her promotion to DPM. Let's not forget that while Sujata lost the elections, Ram Chandra Poudel won by a big margin, without having contested in multiple locations. Poudel deserves far more respect.

Copycat

Rajesh Hamal's interview was very interesting, but I don't think he's right when he says Bollywood rivals Hollywood now partly because it has a history of copying Hollywood films. He suggests this justifies Nepali films copying Bollywood. But Bollywood isn't doing so well today because it has produced unoriginal movies in the past. It's doing well simply because India's so much wealthier today than it was, say, a decade ago.

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