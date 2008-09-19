MIN RATNA BAJRACHARYA

The vibrant monsoon song 'Ab ke sawan aise barse' is probably the first thing that comes to mind when the name Shubha Mudgal is mentioned. Her keenest fans would also remember 'Ali more angana' and her devotional songs.

With simply lined kajal eyes, the neatly tied bun and an off-white sari, her humble appearance is in contrast to the rich versatility of her voice. While her music is firmly rooted in the classical style, Mudgal has lent her voice to many genres, ranging from folk to pop and jazz.

Admirers of this vocal virtuoso from south of the border have a reason to rejoice. She will be performing at the Hotel Yak and Yeti tonight, and for a noble cause?a fundraising concert organised by the Association of St Mary's Alumnae (ASMAN) and Surya Nepal.

Her distinct voice has won the hearts of many music lovers and her collaborations with international musicians and singers have often produced wonderful results.

Asked if her Nepali listeners would hear her sing some local Nepali tunes, she gives a chuckle: "I would love to. Maybe if I can learn some in the little time that I have."

The proceeds from the event will go to the Mary Ward School in Lubhu which provides schooling for students, especially girls, from poor and disadvantaged families. ASMAN supports more than 400 students at the school through its scholarship program.

Paavan Mathema

A magical evening with Indian musical Diva Shubha Mudgal

Friday, 19 September, at 6.45 PM

Regal Ball Room, Yak and Yet Hotel

Ticket price: Rs 2500 & Rs 3500, inclusive of gala dinner

For tickets contact 9851060742 or 9851079020.