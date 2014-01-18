PHOTOS: BIKRAM RAI

Though the winter rain and snowfall since Friday night has broken the dry spell in various parts of the country, it has made the life of the general public difficult.

Workers in a furniture factory (pictured above) huddle around a bonfire to warm themselves during a rainy Saturday.

In the picture above, porter Chatur Man Majhi has gathered scrap pieces of cardboard to sell. Moving from Sindhuli to Kathmandu in hopes of a better life, it took the 66-year-old 15 days to gather the cardboard from which he made Rs. 250 only.

"Whether it's sweltering heat or freezing cold, I can't earn a living without working. We cannot afford the luxury of heaters and quilts," said Majhi.

Hailing from Rupandehi, scrap dealer Fanindra Prasad Yadav (shown above) complained of the hassles when it rains during winter.

"For us poor people, we prefer the summer to winter. Nor do we need warm clothes nor heaters," he said.

A Sankhuwasabha native, Kusum Lama (above) sits at her shop in Charkhal.

"Until yesterday, the sun was shining. Due to the sudden rain, it is freezing cold. If it remains like this for a few days, I would need to buy a new heater, which will increase my expenditures," she said.