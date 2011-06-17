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DIWAKAR CHETTRI
Finally, last week, the Special Committee agreed on how and how many Maoist fighters to rehabilitate and integrate. But, after intense pressure from within their ranks, Maoist leaders backtracked. The three-way divide within the Maoists and the rift between the three main parties has stalled the peace process and constitution-writing. Locked into their power struggles, the coalition government has little time to address a collapsing economy (Editorial, p2) and increasing lawlessness. The second level of younger leaders across party lines are more pragmatic, and want to forge ahead with a government of national unity. But they have to first overcome the rigid egos and ambitions of their own party bosses.