KAMDAR Jun 23, 2011

DEAR EDITOR ENJOY THIS http://www.unmultimedia.org/tv/webcast/2011/06/nepal-mrs-dharmashila-chapagai-2011-high-level-meeting-on-aids-94th-plenary-meeting.html this video is far better than the comedian shows happens in nepal ? Why we cant say anything about these ? They all want to go to USA. She must be visiting New York but dont even try to read the script before going to the podium. She did her speech in English but nobody understood she should have done in Nepali that would sound fluent and smooth either way nobody understand. WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS ???????