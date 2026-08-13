The ongoing NAIMA Mobility Expo 2026 has something for everyone. Toyota has special offers for customers booking cars including cash discounts of Rs0.3-2.1 million. One lucky couple can participate in Elite Explorers Kanya Kumari Drive’ All customers who have booked a car will also get to participate in Community Drive, another initiative by Toyota.

NMB Bank Limited has introduced an EV financing offer starting at Base Rate + 0.5%, coinciding with NAIMA, to promote eco-friendly mobility with an attractive interest rate.

Two new EV models, Punch.ev and Tiago.ev were launched by Sipradi Trading which are priced at Rs3.39million and Rs2.28million respectively. Rajesh Prasad Giri of Sipradi says, “Our commitment to electric vehicles extends beyond just sales; we are also investing in robust infrastructure to instill greater confidence and convenience in EV usage for our customers.”

Yadea Nepal launched three new models of electric scooters: YADEA GS70, GT70, and GT80, all of which have battery warranty of three years and a special discount of Rs10,000 throughout the Expo.The ultraviolet x47 crossover motorcycle was also unveiled at NAIMA and is priced at Rs684,900.

NAIMA Mobility Expo ends on 16 August.