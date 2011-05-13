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DAMBAR KRISHNA SHRESTHA
Compared to last year's poll, the people are more vocal in expressing their frustration with the continued political deadlock. Their trust in the three main parties is at an all-time low. They see the continued polarisation between the NC and the Maoists as the main reason, but are convinced that the only way forward is a government of national unity.
The survey had some significant revelations:
• If the political parties mend their ways, the people are willing to grant a six-month extension of the CA, otherwise nearly half the respondents said it would be better to have fresh elections.
• A majority think ethnicity-based federalism is a bad idea
• Asked to name three main problems the country faces, a majority listed inflation, constitution deadlock, and political instability
• A majority felt health, education and transportation services had improved and reaffirmed the role of local communities in development, and they were for holding local elections
Read also:
Few surprises, EDITORIAL
A decade of democratic deficit, ANURAG ACHARYA
Netas, are you listening?, DAMBAR K SHRESTHA in JHAPA