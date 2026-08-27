Ncell Foundation has announced financial support of Rs10 million to the Prime Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund for the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of people affected by the flood in the Bhote Kosi River in Rasuwa.

Ncell has also collaborated with Nepal Mediciti Hospital under which Ncell customers with an active data pack of Rs299 or above will receive a free OPD doctor consultation at Nepal Mediciti Hospital. Similarly, customers with an active pack of Rs99 to below Rs299 will receive a 20% discount on OPD doctor consultation charges.