Ncell Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bidur Municipality to support the refurbishment of Tribhuvan Trishuli Multiple College in Bidur, Nuwakot. The school was severely damaged by Bhote Kosi flood earlier this year.

Ncell Foundation in collaboration with Bidur Municipality and the college management, will be completing the complete refurbishment of 32 classrooms, along with necessary civil repair works and the provision of computers, furniture and other essential facilities required by the college. The support from Ncell will help over 300 students resume their education, which was disrupted by the disaster.