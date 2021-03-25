Photo: KUNDA DIXIT

CDC group, the U.K.'s development finance institution, FMO, the Dutch development bank, and Swiss Agency for Development and Corporation (SDC) have launched Nepal Invests, a platform to drive increased investment into the country and its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nepal Invests will support the economic recovery from Covid-19 in multiple ways; partnering to address business environment challenges, exploring innovative ways to finance SMEs and increasing the skills and capacity of local investment professionals," says Swiss ambassador Elizabeth von Capeller. “These measures are designed to better prepared Nepal’s market for increased investment from development finance institutions, frontier players, and intermediate vehicles in order to support the medium-term economic recovery.