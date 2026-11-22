From Prithvi Narayan Shah to Balendra Shah, Nepal’s rulers have walked the same tightrope between two giants

Prime Minister Balendra Shah flew to New Delhi on Sunday for a visit lasting just over 24 hours, his first official bilateral visit.

In this ritual visit to India, he carries one of the oldest briefs in Nepali politics – to navigate between the two biggest countries in the world.

Last week, while seeing off his party’s lawmakers on a trip to China, he reportedly told them that Nepal must keep “balanced relations with both neighbours”, and asked them to make clear to his Chinese hosts how their Belt and Road Initiative could serve “Nepal’s national interest”.

The words are new, the problem is not. In his Dibya Upadesh, dictated in 1774, Nepal’s founding king Prithvi Narayan Shah opened his advice on foreign affairs with ‘दुई ढुङ्गा बिचको तरुल’ -- a yam between two rocks.

Photo: PMO NEPAL

Back then, the rocks were the East India Company and Qing China. Today they are India, Asia’s rising giant, and China, a world power. The yam’s task has not changed: how to grow without being crushed.

In Ludwig Stiller’s 1968 translation, Prithwinarayan Shah (illustration, left) in the Light of Dibya Upadesh, the passage reads:

‘This country is like a gourd between two rocks. Maintain a treaty of friendship with the emperor of China. Keep also a treaty of friendship with the emperor of the southern sea (the Company). He has taken the plains. He will realize that if Hindustan unites, it will be difficult, and so he will come seeking places for forts.’

The king was under no illusion about the southern power. ‘One day that force will come,’ he warned, and advised: ‘Do not go down to the plains to fight. Withdraw to the hills to fight.’ Stiller reads the passage as ‘a healthy fear of the British’ joined to ‘the necessity of maintaining relations of friendship with these powers’.

That is the whole doctrine in a few lines: be wary of both neighbours, quarrel with neither, and keep your own ground.

Eighty years later, Jang Bahadur Rana (pictured, right) turned the king’s advice into law. The Muluki Ain of 1854, Nepal’s first legal code, was more than a penal code. In our book The Mulukī Ain of 1854: Nepal’s First Legal Code (Heidelberg, 2021), Simon Cubelic, Axel Michaels and I call it ‘a kind of constitution’, and its opening chapters on the throne and royal affairs read like one.

There, friendship with the two neighbours is no longer a king’s wish but a duty of state. Even the king could not break it. The code says that if a reigning king, ‘without the advice of the prime minister, gives an order that breaches an agreement with an emperor to the south or north’, he ‘shall be dethroned’.

Courtiers were bound too. Anyone who ‘lies in [a matter] which brings an unexpected calamity with China or the English’ was to lose his post and be jailed for 12 years, and anyone practising ‘fraud or deceit regarding matters relating to China or the English’ faced six years.

If a Chinese or British envoy committed a crime in Kathmandu, ‘the courts of our own government shall not investigate the case. One shall write to their government’. Selling land to ‘neighbouring emperors or kings’ was forbidden – even to the king.

Friendly relations with Britain and China was a necessary precondition for Nepal’s survival as an independent state, became a directive of state policy”.

COSTLY LESSON