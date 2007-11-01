NEPALI PAN

I very much appreciate Vijay Lama's article ('Nepali ek haun,' Nepali pan, #370). The political parties are destroying Nepal's future by blaming the king for everything. They are just chanting the slogan of constituent assembly and ganatantra. Neither CA nor ganatantra is a magic wand for solving all our problems. We need good governance and strong political willpower.

L Karki, New Zealand

Exactly, Captain sahib. Thanks for your great thoughts. Keep on posting such write ups.

Mira M, Thailand

. I absolutely agree with Capt Vijay Lama. He is dead right in saying that we all should be proud to call ourselves Nepali. It is high time we ignored these arrogant, divide-and-rule type politicians.

Anup Pandey, Kathmandu

Vijay Lama's article mirrors the futility of contemporary Nepali politics, its practices and dilemma of millions of Nepali youths, at home and abroad. I am very much impressed by his opinions.

Bhuwaneshor Sharma, email

. I salute Vijay Lama for his article. It carries the real sense of what Nepal and Nepalis should be. It is true that our nation is on the brink of disintegration because of the present political scenario, but I do hope that the political leaders read your article and learn something from it. Thank you once again for your deep sense of nationalism and patriotism toward our motherland.

'True Nepali', email

l Please remember that Prashant Tamang is not a Nepali and we are not proud of his win. If you think Nepali is only an ethnicity then Nepal can never be united. Your writing itself sounds racist.

Name withheld, email

POLL VAULT

Your assessment ('Poll vault,' Editorial, #370) is very sombre and realistic. Girija Koirala has proven over and over that he was the worst prime minister Nepal ever had, but he survived and emerged as the sole political rescuer. The funny thing about us is that we don't hesitate to follow crooked and ineffectual leaders. You commit a crime today and next day people are ready to forgive you. We truly belong to the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Kishor Kamal, USA

. Economic growth has gone down and industry has almost closed. Why has nobody calculated the economic loss due to the postponement of the elections in terms of monetary value? Who will compensate this loss? Many may say that this is expected in such a transition, but every penny counts.

Name withheld, email

CK LAL

Re: 'Senility and the saviour syndrome' (State of the State, #370).

CK Lal should write something that encourages Nepalis to solve current Nepali problems, not try to show that our problems are Indian, Chinese or American. You are smarter than that, Mr Lal. This current problem can't be solved by a single party or a single person. It has to come from all Nepalis pulling in the same direction.

Pashupati Neupane, Syangja





DISCRIMI NATION

After reading 'Head to the hills' (#370) my wife, who is Nepali, called Hatiban Resort to enquire about the availability of rooms. She was told only one room was vacant (NRs 1,600 a night) and that too in front of the kitchen. Clearly, she was being discouraged to visit the resort as Nepali tourists apparently make bad business sense. Immediately after her conversation with the resort executive I called up Hatiban in Hindi. I was told rooms were available for IRs 2,500 a night. I asked him to book one with the best view, preferably on the top floor. He wanted IRs 3,000 for the same. Why this discrimination against Nepalis? Charging foreigners more is alright but discouraging Nepali guests by a Nepali establishment is unacceptable. My hunch is that this happens on a larger scale and deserves a full story.

A Arora, Kathmandu