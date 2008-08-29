NEPALINESS

Narayan Khadka's vision of a common Nepali identity is reminiscent of the Panchyati days ('Shared past, shared future', #414). Different ethnic groups in Nepal need to ensure that they have a say and are treated equally. And that is why there is a need for provinces divided roughly along ethnic lines.

Anand Jha,

Texas, USA

* Congratulations! Finally a good piece in Nepali Times that shows we have no reason to be ashamed of our history. We are Nepalis and never became a part of British India because of the bravery of our ancestors. Thank you Narayan Khadka for having the courage to write this. Don't waver. There are millions who will agree with you.

Rajan,

Taulihawa

* 100 per cent agreed with Narayan Khadka. Without Prithbi Narayan Shah we would all be a part of the British Empire and eventually India. The visionary campaign to create a modern Nepal was a shared by the Gurungs, Magars, Rais, Kanuwars, and Limbus. Trying to erase this glorious history of Nepal will be a big mistake. If you want to find a fault in this Nepali history, you can, and we should so that we do not repeat it. But, give me one history that is flawless.

Rajendra Magar,

UK

* Nepaliness could be defined at different levels. At a basic level, everyone living in Nepal with Nepali citizenship is Nepali. On a deeper level, the real Nepalis are those citizens who are not only proud to be Nepalis but are willing to make sacrifices for Nepal?those who have a spiritual non-religious bond with their motherland. Wise rulers would try to strive for the masses to attain the deeper level of Nepaliness without any suspicion and prejudices.

K Rai,

UK

* An excellent article at a most appropriate time. I hope our new breed of politicians will sacrifice their larger-than- life egos to go through it.

C K Shrestha,

Kathmandu

* Wonderful article. This is exactly what we need, someone defending "Nepaliness" as something not to be ashamed of. Bravo Khadakaji. Don't listen to naysayers and flag burners.

Niru,

Patan

* People are so ashamed of our proud history that we may soon have to go to Darjeeling to celebrate our Nepali culture. So, please protect and preserve it here.

Ram S.,

Kathmandu

SMALL FARMERS

I agree with Bihari Krishna Shrestha's view ('Sowing doubts', #414) on small-farmer cooperatives and the past World Bank poverty alleviation program. As the small-farmers' program showed, it is a sustainable poverty alleviation model, so why can't the World Bank follow it? The new Maoist-led government should not be tempted to waive small-farmer loans because it will distort the market for microfinance cooperatives. There are lots of farmers who are using their loans properly and are paying back on time, and such populist measures will destroy our achievements.

Rabin Choudhari,

Janakpur

VISA ON ARRIVAL

I am a frequent visitor to Nepal, and on my latest visit this week experienced the 'New Nepal' on arrival at immigration. Nepal under 'dictator' Gyanendra and 'bourgeois leader' GP Koirala used to allow Bangladeshis to have a visa on arrival without any fee. The rule has changed under the 'proletarian' government of Comrade Prachanda. Now we have to pay $25 for each subsequent visit after the first one (which is still free) in a calendar year. Comrade Prachanda's government also pursues a policy of global egalitarianism. The visa fee is the same for an 'income poor' Bangladeshi and an 'income rich' American.

I am still grateful to the government of Nepal for its continued policy of providing a visa on arrival, which our government doesn't reciprocate to Nepalis. But why the change?

Mohi,

Dhaka