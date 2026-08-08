What is new at the Naima 2026 auto show next week

It’s officially car season in Nepal. Historically, the post-budget month of August has seen annual automobile expos happen at the national level.

This year there are two. The first is being organised by NAIMA (Nepal Automobile Importers and Manufacturers Association), the representative body for Nepal’s automobile importers and manufacturers, between 11-16 August at the Bhrikuti Mandap fair ground in Kathmandu, and the lineup is more diverse and ‘electrifying’ than ever before. NADA Automobile Association of Nepal will be organising the second expo between 25-30 August at the same venue.

The Proton Emas5 and Leapmotor BO3X both offer exciting entrees to their segments

Traditionally, car exhibitions in Nepal showcased entirely ICEs (internal combustion engine vehicles) but the shift to electric has grown rapidly since Covid, and this year there are a number of noteworthy hybrids in the mix too.

Ritu Singh Vaidya, President of NAIMA, points out that as recent ICE alternatives have been favored and taxed less by the government, there is a shift back to that segment, but importers and distributors are here for the long run to meet customer demand.

The Honqi ES9 ushers in a premium-luxury class EV to the Nepal market

However, she cautions that if prices now stabilise and do not fluctuate as rampantly as in the past, it may be the moment to strategise and plan longer term commitments and growth.

As mentioned in my previous column, the national budget unveiled at the end of May introduced a new progressive tax structure for electric vehicles (EVs), shifting the basis of taxation from motor capacity to each vehicle’s CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value.

Leapmotor BO3X

Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle maintained that though EVs priced below Rs5 million would remain largely unaffected, many mid-sized models ultimately required revisions to their retail prices ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs500,000, with a few exceptions such as the Leapmotor B10 and Suzuki E-Vitara.

This new backdrop has given room for a new segment of vehicles aggressively aimed at different demographics and lower price points. Instead of the larger and mid-sized premium vehicles at the centre of attention, we are now witnessing the re-entry of hatchbacks and smaller crossovers in the Nepal market garnering interest – such as the Proton Emas5, Chery QQ3, Arcfox T1 and Leapmotor B03X.

C`herry QQ3

The second edition of NAIMA is setting its sights high, featuring more than 50 exhibition stalls and over 40 new launches across the passenger, two-wheeler, and commercial segments. Beyond the vehicles themselves, the event will also host a series of educational sessions aimed at informing visitors about the evolving automotive landscape in the afternoon daily.

Here is what else is new at NAIMA:

City Runners

oniq 9 is rich in features that could rival even Chin

Targeting purely city travel, the micro segment sees the Wuling Mini EV, Honri ViAuto BOMA in addition to the MG Comet and Henrey Minicar at their respective stalls.

Large show stoppers

The Ioniq 9 is rich in features that could rival even Chinese evs

Hyundai’s new three-row flagship, the Ioniq 9, will be on display at NAIMA. Honqi Auto, often nick-named the Rolls-Royce of China due to its uncanny resemblance, is set to make its debut in Nepal with the EHS4 and EHS9. Chinese President Xi Jinping himself uses Hongqi vehicles as his official state limousine.

ICE and Hybrids

Kia will be showcasing an all-ICE lineup with the Sonnet and new facelift Seltos K3. Another all-ICE lineup is from Nissan with its Magnite and newly launched Tekton.

Similar in size, there is a new generation of Hyundai Venue as well. MG also enters this scene with a facelift Hector and will be unveiling the new large-size flagship called Majestor from the Indian market.

The BAIC BJ30e is a rugged hybrid SUV features a 1.5 liter turbo engine

MG also showcases the HS model in hybrid from the Chinese market. Toyota too is bringing two new products, including a new hybrid.

BAIC, one of China’s largest state-owned automakers, unveils the B30e hybrid. Jetour will also be entering the Nepali market with the T1 & T2 models that will be coming in both ICE and plug-in hybrid shortly after NAIMA.

Mid-size and Premium EVs

Alongside its popular Tiago.ev, Tata is also expected to showcase the new facelift Punch.ev at NAIMA. Wuling will be relaunching an updated Neo - Binguo, alongside new models: the Eksicn and Darion EV (an upscale MPV).

Tata's redesigned looks to the Punch.ev

MG follows suit with a large variety of EVs: the MG 4, MG S5 and MG S6 models in addition to its premium brand IM6.

Mahindra is also set to launch the new large-size EV: the XEV 9S. And for those wanting an EV that breaks the traditional sharp mould and boxy design, GWM will display its recently launched Ora 05. There is also speculation that GWM could debut their new Jolion Max EV.

Successor to last year's Mahindra BE6 and 9E

This busy segment also sees the recently launched Omoda E5 Pro, an update to the previous E5, and Jaecoo J6T, a new version of the J6 from some years prior. Icaur will again show the V23, but rumours are that the Icaur V27 might come down the line; although there is no confirmation at press time.

BYD

The Denza B5 is equipped with a 1.5 litre hybrid power train capable of facing all-terrain

Cimex is also introducing updates to the popular BYD Atto Lineup alongside its flagship collection: The Denza.

Pick-Up trucks

Maxus E-terron 9 EV

Maxus is showcasing the E-terron 9 EV, and MG is displaying the U9 full electric EV.

Two wheelers, too

Yadea's latest maxi-style scooter designed also for longer distances

4-wheelers do not share all the glory: NAIMA boasts 18 two-wheeler brands at their respective stalls. EV two-wheelers like Ather are bringing updates to the 450 line whereas other emerging brands like Yadea, are showcasing three completely new models: the GS70, GT70 & GT80.

Nepal NAIMA Mobility Expo 2026

Organisers are pushing for improved ventilation and sanitation throughout the exhibition halls, while parking will be available at Nepal Police’s Blue Pavilion opposite the venue, which will also host the learning sessions.

Visitors can also expect interactive activities at the Red Bull Nepal stall, while Pathao will offer discounted rides to and from the exhibition venue. Online ticketing is through Khalti and priced at Rs100 for students and Rs200 for general admission. Tickets will be issued by the date and can also be bought at the entrance.

Photo: NAIMA

The stakes for this year’s NAIMA auto show have never felt higher as there is a plethora of cars to choose from. Buyers and visitors will enjoy an unprecedented breadth of choice across every price and size segment– but what will car enthusiasts and buyers choose? August will tell.

Arnav Upadhyay is a content creator who reviews automobiles and promotes road safety for his Nepali Times column, Drive Line. He is also on Youtube, Tiktok and IG under the handle Casually Annoyed Driver.