New Everest

Everest Bank has opened a new branch at Golfutar- it's 28th. It will be connected to other branches through its 'Any Where Banking System.'

Prime service

Prime Bank has opened new branches in Pokhara, Dharan and Bharatpur. It has also introduced 'Prime Gold Certificate'. City specific names have been designed for the accounts which offer all standard services of the banks.

Smooth print

Astral Computers Nepal, the authorised distributor of Hewlett Packard, has lauched new high-end and low-end HP printing solutions in Nepal. Astral also provides pre-sales and post-sales support along with HP standard warranty for the products.

Carry gifts

American Tourister, a range of suitcases, has introduced an offer to give away free DVD players or vacuum cleaners to customers. The offer is valid at Samsonite outlets in Khichapokhari, Jamal, Kupondole and Bluebird.

Shopping bank

Laxmi Bank's new Maharajganj branch located inside the Bhatbhateni Supermarket complex, is now open for business. The branch will offer full range of retail banking services. Laxmi Bank now has a branch network of 7 branches inside the valley.

Starting people

Peoples Bank Ltd. got approval to operate as a commercial bank. The bank has Rs 2 billion paid up capital and will start operating next year.