Key partnership

Hester Biosciences, an Indian company, has joined hands with Him Electronics of Golchha group to set up Nepal's first animal vaccine manufacturing unit in Panchkhal, Kabhre. The factory which will export 20 types of livestock and poultry vaccines to India, Africa, South America, and Europe.

Lucky laptops

Chaudhary Group has introduced 'Gyan Uday Scholarship campaign' under which lucky students will get micro-laptops in Wai Wai instant noodle packets.

Digital contribution

Standard Chartered Bank handed over 10 sets of computers to Shree Mahankal Secondary School in Maha Boudha. The Bank will continue to support the school in areas of youth development, health and education.

FESTIVE OFFERS

Mahindra Double Dhamaka: A chance to win a trip to Dubai for two with the purchase of Mahindra Scorpio SLX and Xylo. Buyers will also get free car accessories and a full tank of fuel.

Yamaha Dashain Dhoom: Yamaha YBR 110, SS125 and Enticer buyers will get a free Dish Nepal Direct to Home Set top box. Yamaha FZ-S series and R15 buyers will get a Yamaha racing jacket and a chance to win Yamaha 1000cc R1 and 1000cc

FZ1- 1000 cc.

Balterio Flooring: Buyers of Balterio laminate flooring will take home carpets for free. ISO 9001certified Balterio comes with 15 years commercial use warranty and 25 years residential use warranty.

Maruti Suzuki Hit & Fit: A direct cash discount of up to Rs100,000 on purchase of every Maruti Suzuki car, valid for all cash and finance purchase as well as on exchange offers.

TVS Vroom Vroom Click: A sure shot prize of Canon 10.0 mega pixel digital camera including 2GB memory card and charger with every purchase of TVS motorbikes and scooters.

Ghar Chaka Chak Gaadi Phata Phat: Win a Hyundai Santro Car, Honda CB Unicorn Motorcycles, Philips LCD TVs along with weekly cash prize of Rs 25,000, with a purchase of Pashupati paints worth Rs 10,000 and above.

LG Mobile Chachahuee Offer: Two lucky winners will take home a LG LCD TV and a LG Home Theater every day. There are also gifts and cash prizes in store.