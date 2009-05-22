KIRAN PANDAY

Barring new complications, Madhav Kumar Nepal is being voted Nepal's new prime minister.

The stalemate that paralysed parliament for over two weeks was finally resolved with a compromise resolution in the house, and caretaker PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal addressed parliament on Thursday, making way for a new UML-led coalition. Dahal is moving out of Baluwatar to his rented house in Naya Bajar on Friday.

The House is expected to vote for the new prime minister on Friday or over the weekend. But the bigger hurdle is to keep everyone in the 22-party coalition happy with cabinet posts. From past experience, that process could take anywhere up to a week.