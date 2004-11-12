GEL FRESHNESS Following the launch of the Dabur Red Toothpaste in July 2003, Dabur Nepal has introduced Dabur Red Gel in 40gm and 80gm packs, priced at Rs 20 and Rs 40 respectively. Dabur says it is enriched with three core ingredients: clove, mint and lemon.



ZOOMING IN After Zoom wafers were launched at Rs 2 per wafer, Chaudhary Group has now launched Zoom chocolate wafers at Rs 5. More flavours on the way.



MUNCHING MAGIC The Golchha Organisation's Hulas Biscuits & Confectionaries has launched a sweet and salty biscuit called 'Magic' available in the market for Rs 10.



NATURAL SOAP Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a division of Wipro Limited, India has launched its flagship brand Santoor in Nepal in 100 gm pack with sandal and turmeric soap. It recently acquired Glucovita and has marketed it in two flavours: almond and orange.



Published on Nov 12, 2004